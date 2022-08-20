DIY darkwave / synthpop project Like What releases all new single ‘Burn’
Out now is the newest single by Like What a darkwave / synthpop project based…
Out now is the newest single by Like What a darkwave / synthpop project based in New York. The material was created on an iPad and a guitar offering music close to those dark 80s bands like New Order, Fad Gadget…
The new single “Burn” has just been released, together with a music video which you can see below. The song is available on all major streaming platforms.
