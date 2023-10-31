Like the Snow – the Visions of a Dream Traveller (album – St.an.da)

#image_title

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Like The Snow is the solo-project of Italian musician Luca Mazzariol (previously involved with The Sunset Boulevard). This opus features ten songs.

Content: The debut cuts reveal the Cinematic side of the project. We’re entering a dreamy sound universe which is progressively evolving towards a more elaborated production. A few tracks from the second part of the album are driven by Eastern sound influences. You will also notice passages with rhythmic, spoken vocals and sampling. Giuseppe Verticchio (Nimh) contributed to one song by playing guitar.

+ + + : The work sounds to me an imaginary Soundtrack. I like the progression and diversity in the tracklist; it all starts with reverie and progressively moves into more elaborated cuts. “Lux Interni” is my favorite one for the guitar play mixed with buzzing sound waves, percussion parts and some chants. It’s a beautiful song with a true elevating effect. “The Astral Path” is another noticeable piece for the vocals/chants as well. I’ll also mention “Arabian Whirlwind” for its Arabic sound countenance.

– – – : The debut part sounds as easy listening music but without that touch of creativity I discovered later on in the tracklist.

Conclusion: A dreamy and peaceful sound experience with a touch of magic on top.

Best songs: “Lux Interni”, “The Astral Path”, “Arabian Whirlwind”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064615013798

Label: http://store.silentes.it