Lifelong Corporation – The World Of Tomorrow (Album – Lifelong Corporation)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Cinematic, Ambient.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Albert Roda remains a prolific artist who has released an impressive number of records under the Lifelong Corporation moniker. This new opus features nineteen songs.
Content: The album takes off with an intro and rapidly moves on unleashing the familiar Ambient sound of the project. It sounds pretty retro-like because of the space effects. But then Roda walks on Electro-Pop paths and even touches ground with Italo-Disco while adding vocals on top. Most of the songs are into Cinematic/Ambient on one side and Electro-Pop on the other. You’ll also notice multiple, short, ‘interludes’.
+ + + : I definitely enjoy the Electro-Pop approach of the album and especially “Supersonic Train” which features a great Italo-Disco touch plus “This Life” which might appeal for Alphaville fans. Diversity is the key to this album.
– – – : I don’t see the bonus of the multiple so-called “Interlude”-cuts while there also is a kind of intro and outro. I think it would be also interesting to hear an album totally devoted to ‘Pop’-music as this artist really has a nose for it.
Conclusion: A diversified piece of electronic music revealing a cool Electro-Retro-Pop side.
Best songs: “Supersonic Train”, “This Life”, “Silence And Shadows”, “Believe Or Not”, “No Future”.
Rate: 7½.
