Lifelong Corporation – From The Space (Album – Lifelong Corporation)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Albert Roda has already been active for several years now under the Lifelong Corporation moniker. He has released an impressive number of productions and now brings us thirteen new cuts.

Content: The album features pretty short cuts -only one track is going over 4 minutes. The sound is totally devoted to Cinematic music with a Dark-Ambient touch on top.

+ + + : I like the overwhelming sound production which is accentuated by vague, orchestral, arrangements. It’s an impressive, heavy, sound production which totally fits to accompany imagery like films, documentaries, pictures ao. “From KOI​-​4878​.​01” is an absolute masterpiece and is the longest cut from the album.

– – – : Most of the tracks are short and coming to an end an abrupt way. It’s a pity the tracks aren’t longer and more elaborated as this is an interesting work.

Conclusion: Lifelong Corporation stands for pure Cinematic music which can be now dark and relaxing and then still dark but freaky.

Best songs: “From KOI​-​4878​.​01”, “From Mu Arae”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/Lifelong-Corporation-62792654088