Brutalist Architecture In The Sun – Loneliness Kills (Album – Brutalist Architecture In The Sun)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: UK-duo Brutalist Architecture In The Sun has been active for numerous years and have released a considerable number of albums and singles. “Loneliness Kills” is their newest opus featuring fourteen songs.
Content: This band brings 80s Electro-Wave music alive in a very personal way. The sound treatments, arrangements and effects are definitely 80s like but the production also has something refreshing.
+ + + : I can’t remember having heard of this band before and feel a bit ashamed. This production stands for maturity while the content is ultra-efficient. They don’t simply emulate 80s electro-Wave standards but adapted these influences into a proper and alluring sound. I personally prefer the ‘harder’ cuts also featuring icy sound treatments. I also have to say a word about the passionate way of singing.
– – – : There’re a few very sweet cuts featured which aren’t my favorites although these cuts also are quite accomplished.
Conclusion: Good-old and alluring Electro-Wave coming from a band deserving more recognition!
Best songs: “You’re Not There”, “Complete The Shape”, “Cover Me”, “The Absence Of You”.
Rate: 8.
