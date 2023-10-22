Brutalist Architecture In The Sun – Loneliness Kills (Album – Brutalist Architecture In The Sun)

#image_title

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: UK-duo Brutalist Architecture In The Sun has been active for numerous years and have released a considerable number of albums and singles. “Loneliness Kills” is their newest opus featuring fourteen songs.

Content: This band brings 80s Electro-Wave music alive in a very personal way. The sound treatments, arrangements and effects are definitely 80s like but the production also has something refreshing.

+ + + : I can’t remember having heard of this band before and feel a bit ashamed. This production stands for maturity while the content is ultra-efficient. They don’t simply emulate 80s electro-Wave standards but adapted these influences into a proper and alluring sound. I personally prefer the ‘harder’ cuts also featuring icy sound treatments. I also have to say a word about the passionate way of singing.

– – – : There’re a few very sweet cuts featured which aren’t my favorites although these cuts also are quite accomplished.

Conclusion: Good-old and alluring Electro-Wave coming from a band deserving more recognition!

Best songs: “You’re Not There”, “Complete The Shape”, “Cover Me”, “The Absence Of You”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/BrutalistArchitectureInTheSun