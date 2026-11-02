Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

With “Night/Day”, the American duo Life In Sodom releases its first album of entirely new material since 2013. Gerrie Brand and Daniel Heinze launched the project more than 30 years ago. On this new release, they explore an introspective world of dark, deeply human themes.

The album sounds exactly as one might expect from the band: a varied, eclectic production in which Neo-Folk, Chanson, Ballads, and a subdued form of darker Rock style converge and blend seamlessly. Some tracks invite you to drift away, while others demand your full attention, evoking smiles at times and tears at others. One moment, there is a nod to The Doors; the next, they’ll catch attention of Rome fans. The deep, expressive vocals are particularly stirring, complemented by female voices that feature primarily in the background. The bonus disc contains two tracks: danceable, club-oriented versions that lean towards Future Pop.

While Life In Sodom hasn’t always entirely convinced me in the past, this album genuinely has something to offer. (Rating:8).

Listen to “He Died Of Fright”:

https://lifeinsodom.bandcamp.com/track/he-died-of-fright

Support Side-Line More people read Side-Line than ever, and there is still no paywall and no advertising. Readers pay for it instead - from $5 a month. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD) Why we ask Advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations we have not put up a paywall, and we refuse to add annoying advertising, so we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes time, money and hard work to produce, and we do it to push the artists we like, who are equally fighting to survive. Handled by PayPal.

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com