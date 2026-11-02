November 2, 2026

Life In Sodom – Night/Day (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Nutrix)

Inferno Sound Diaries November 2, 2026
Life In Sodom – "Night/Day" album cover
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With “Night/Day”, the American duo Life In Sodom releases its first album of entirely new material since 2013. Gerrie Brand and Daniel Heinze launched the project more than 30 years ago. On this new release, they explore an introspective world of dark, deeply human themes.

The album sounds exactly as one might expect from the band: a varied, eclectic production in which Neo-Folk, Chanson, Ballads, and a subdued form of darker Rock style converge and blend seamlessly. Some tracks invite you to drift away, while others demand your full attention, evoking smiles at times and tears at others. One moment, there is a nod to The Doors; the next, they’ll catch attention of Rome fans. The deep, expressive vocals are particularly stirring, complemented by female voices that feature primarily in the background. The bonus disc contains two tracks: danceable, club-oriented versions that lean towards Future Pop.

While Life In Sodom hasn’t always entirely convinced me in the past, this album genuinely has something to offer. (Rating:8).

Listen to “He Died Of Fright”:

https://lifeinsodom.bandcamp.com/track/he-died-of-fright

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