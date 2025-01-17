Leila Abdul-Rauf – Calls From A Seething Edge (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Cyclic Law)
At the end of last year, Leila Abdul-Rauf returned with her fifth album since 2013. This work serves as a profound reflection on what we, as individuals, can do differently or better in the world we inhabit. The theme is subtly woven into seven evocative tracks. Once again, the artist’s sound defies easy categorization, acting as a crossroads for diverse influences. The album opens with an Ethereal piece where Leila’s heavenly vocals gradually intensify, setting the stage for a rich sonic journey. The music seamlessly shifts between Dark-Ambient, Industrial, and Cinematic styles, accented by oriental atmospheres. At times melancholic, at other moments deeply mysterious, the album continually surprises the listener, culminating in some truly tormented compositions. Authenticity is further amplified by the incorporation of organic elements such as trumpet, violin, and other instruments. Having encountered several remarkable albums from Leila Abdul-Rauf in the past, I find this latest release to be her most outstanding work yet. (Rating:8½).
Listen to “Summon”:
https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/track/summon
