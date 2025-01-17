Hatif drops ‘Take the Bait’ from upcoming album – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Swedish electronic duo Hatif returns with “Take the Bait”, the third single from their forthcoming album, “Small States”. Out today “Take the Bait” blends post-punk, synthpop, and darkwave, with elements of electro and techno.

The album, “Small States”, is set for release in spring 2025. Thematically it handles power, identity, and relationships, addressessing the balance of navigating struggles and alliances.

Hatif, formed in 2020, is a Stockholm-based duo with roots in Northern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Here’s a video teaser for the new single.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)