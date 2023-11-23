Nine Inch Nails will not release new material anytime soon

Recently we got a few questions in from readers regarding a new Nine Inch Nails album and if we knew something. So, here’s the status on Nine Inch Nails, for the moment that is. Trent Reznor, the frontman of Nine Inch Nails, recently discussed the future of the band on the Tetragrammation with Rick Rubin podcast which was published in June 2023. In the podcast he expressed a lack of interest in writing, releasing, and touring with new albums for Nine Inch Nails.

“I don’t want to be away from my kids,” Reznor said. “I don’t want to miss their lives to go do a thing that I’m grateful to be able to do, and I’m appreciative that you’re here to see it, but I’ve done it a lot, you know?”

Nine Inch Nails versus collaborating with Attic Ross

Instead, Reznor showed a preference for continuing to compose film scores with his long-time collaborator Atticus Ross​​​​. That resulted in the original score for the (excellent) film “The Killer”, directed by David Fincher. The film, starring Michael Fassbender, was released on Netflix on November 10th, 2023​​. Note that the film included a lot of tracks from The Smiths. The plot starts with an unnamed skillful professional assassin (credited as “The Killer”) who stakes out a Parisian hotel room. He prepares to use a sniper rifle to kill a target who will check into the hotel room at an unspecified time. While waiting for the target, he eats, practices yoga, and listens to the Smiths.

Trent Reznor, 58 years old, founded Nine Inch Nails in 1988, he was the sole official member until 2016. The last Nine Inch Nails album was 2020’s “Ghosts VI: Locusts”, the eleventh studio album for the project. It was released as a free download on March 26, 2020, as a show of solidarity with the band’s fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was released simultaneously with the tenth Nine Inch Nails album, “Ghosts V: Together”, and is the third release of the ‘Ghosts’ series.

The podcast with Trent Reznor

You can check the full podcast below in case you haven’t done so yet..