On April 4th, Brighton-based Australian vocalist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Penelope Trappes will release her fifth full-length album “A Requiem”.

On April 4th, Brighton-based Australian vocalist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Penelope Trappes will release her fifth full-length album “A Requiem”. It comes alongside news of her signing to London imprint, One Little Independent Records.

A new single and video are out now: the title track, “A Requiem“.

Penelope says: “A Requiem was written for my ailing parents, whom I’ve now said my goodbyes to. Since back in the UK, alone, it’s taken on another meaning as a connection with the earth under my feet here in the land that is my ancestral home. For the visual, Agnes Haus filmed me in the dead of night on a frozen field in a desolate part of East Sussex to capture the extreme cold and to honour the lonely darkness around two holy oak trees, one living, and one long dead.”

Penelope Trappes live dates

17.04 – Stoke Newington Old Church, London, UK

19.04 – Kapel Begijnhof, Diksmuide, BE

20.04 – Roadburn Festival, Tilburg, NL

25.04 – Sacred Trinity Church, Manchester, UK

26.04 – The Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, UK

02.05 – Alphabet, Brighton, UK

About Penelope Trappes

Penelope Trappes is a UK-based Australian experimental vocalist, musician, and soundscaper renowned for her minimalist and ethereal compositions. She initially gained recognition as part of the electronic duo The Golden Filter.

In 2017, she embarked on a solo career with the release of “Penelope One” via Optimo Music, followed by “Penelope Two” in 2018 and “Penelope Three” in 2021, both on the Houndstooth label.

In between she also released several both experimental and more dreampop-oriented EPs, and released an album of reworks, “Penelope Redeux”, with contributions by Cosey Fanni Tutti, Mogwai, and Nik Colk Void. The cassette, “Mother’s Blood”, was a vocal-free meditative reinterpretation of “Penelope Three”.

In 2023, Trappes launched her own cassette imprint, Nite Hive, debuting with the album “Heavenly Spheres”, composed using just piano, voice, and an old reel-to-reel tape deck during a two-week artist residency.

Penelope’s fourth album, “Heavenly Spheres”, was released in 2023 on her own Nite Hive imprint. Most recently, 2024’s “Hommelen” was released on Paralaxe Editions.

