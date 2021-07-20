Laura Carbone launches ‘Nightride’ single & video shot live at the Rockpalast in 2019

Out now is Laura Carbone’s newest single “Nightride” which was recorded live at the Rockpalast in 2019. This live single version of “Nightride” celebrates the official North American physical release of Laura Carbone’s latest album, “Laura Carbone – Live at Rockpalast”, recorded in October of 2019 on the heels of her September “Empty Sea” tour of the US and Canada, and only a couple of months before the unforeseen dystopian boredom and paralysis of lockdown.

The live video footage is from the same concert, simulcast nationwide and across Europe on TV and online worldwide on Germany’s prestigious Rockpalast live music television show, that in the past has documented monumental performances by The Police, Sonic Youth, Einstürzende Neubauten, and so on. The bootleg fans out there will surely know this.

The additional footage was realised in June 2021 in a forest outside Berlin by Laura and her longtime partner in graphics and video crime, The Underground Youth drummer and graphic artist Olya Dyer. You will also recognize Olya’s husband Craig Dyer, singer and frontman of The Underground Youth.

After the the limited first edition, which sold out immediately on release, “Live at Rockpalast” will be available again later in the year, in a limited second pressing.

Here’s Laura Carbone’s “Nightride (Live at Rockpalast)” video.

About Laura Carbone

Laura Carbone is a 36-year old German / Italian composer, singer , songwriter and photographer who began her musical career as a singer of the NDW – punk band Your Youth.

In 2014 her first solo EP and single “Stigmatized” was released followed in 2015 by her first solo album, “Sirens”. In 2017 she toured Germany with The Jesus and The Mary Chain. The album “Empty Sea” was released in June 2018 with Aporia Records (Toronto) and Duchess Box Records.