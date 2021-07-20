Retro-futurist homage to Wendy Carlos on new Jean-Marc Lederman album ‘The Bad-Tempered Synthesizer’ with sleeve notes by Daniel Miller (Mute Records)

Jean-Marc Lederman has recorded a retro-futurist homage to an iconic 1969 album by Wendy Carlos: “The Bad-Tempered Synthesizer”. The physical release holds a rather interesting 21x21cm 3D cover which you can check out below. The album features 12 tracks, all original except the last one, “that one is by some random guy called JS Bach or something” says Jean-Marc Lederman. Daniel Miller (from Mute Records) has also penned the sleeve notes.

We asked Jean-Marc what is behind the concept: “”The Bad Tempered Synthesizer” idea came after seeing the sleeve of the iconic 1969 Wendy Carlos album called “The Well Tempered Synthesizer”. I began to think about it and came with a concept that was both funny and interesting to me: how about making an album where every song would be one semitone and 4 bpm less than the previous one? That meant starting from C at 92 bpm and finishing at C# nearly one octave lower and at 48 bpm…Intriguing, no?”

Lederman also re-created the artwork as you can see below, but there is more…

The release is out as a download and as a physical release via Bandcamp, the later is holding the below 3D print.

You can check the full album below.

<a href="https://jmlederman.bandcamp.com/album/the-bad-tempered-synthesizer">The Bad Tempered Synthesizer by Jean-Marc Lederman</a>