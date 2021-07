(Photo by Carlos Azuara) Out now is the newest single by Wingtips, “Run for Shelter”, taken from their upcoming Artoffact Records album “Cutting Room Floor”.

Wingtips consist of the duo Vincent Segretario and Hannah Avalon. While Segretario is usually doing the vocals, on “Run for Shelter” we find Avalon behind the mic, and the result is rather excellent.

The band debuted in 2019 with the album “Exposure Therapy” on Artoffact.