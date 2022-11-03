Last Days Of S.E.X. – Overstimulation (Album – Hands)
Genre/Influences: Rhythmic-Noise, Industrial.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Album number five for the Greek artist Manos Chrisovergis who remains faithful to the Hands stable.
Content: “Overstimulation” moves on there where previous albums left off. The opening track brings us directly into the violent Rhythmic-Noise universe of the artist. Repetitive loops have been constructed by Industrial sound treatments and other sharp noises. I noticed compressed, fragmented, voices which rather sound like an extra effect on top of the composition. And there’s also a ‘soft’ Electro-Industrial cut reminding me of Dive. Both last tracks are remixes by Hypnoskull and Anfs.
+ + + : The album takes off with a bang; the heavy and violent sound of Last Days Of S.E.X. which is next to be merciless also reaching a transcendental dimension. This is the perfect sound for underground Techno clubs. The Industrial sound sculptures remain one of the main strengths of this project which is much more than brutal Noise. “Raw Life” and “Dopamine Law” both are brilliant piece of sonic terror while the Dive-minded “Escape” might appeal to Dive-fans. There’s also something to say about both remixes accentuating the pitiless style of this album.
– – – : Some passages are a bit too repetitive to my mind.
Conclusion: A new sonic bomb has been dropped and it’s called “Overstimulation”; a great piece of Rhythmic-Noise.
Best songs: “Raw Life”, “Dopamine Law”, “Escape”, “Bad symptoms”, “Bad Symptoms – Hypnoskull Remix”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/lastdaysofsex
Label: www.handsproductions.com / www.facebook.com/hands.official
