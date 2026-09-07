Lacrimosa’s ‘Revolution’ turns 14 on 7 September

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Lacrimosa released its eleventh studio album, “Revolution”, on 7 September 2012 through Hall of Sermon (catalogue reference HOS 8030). The album turns 14 this year. Tilo Wolff produced the record himself. Spotify’s release metadata lists the album a day earlier, on 6 September 2012; Wikipedia and Discogs both confirm 7 September as the official release date.

Wolff sang and played piano, bass and drum programming across the record, with Anne Nurmi on keyboards and additional vocals. Two guest musicians joined the sessions: guitarist Mille Petrozza of Kreator and drummer Stefan Schwarzmann of Accept, alongside guitarists J.P. Genkel and Henrik Flyman, drummers Arturo Garcia and Manne Uhlig, violinist Christina Grabka, and the orchestra Die Spielmann-Schnyder.

What is on Lacrimosa’s ‘Revolution’

The album runs 10 tracks: “Irgendein Arsch ist immer unterwegs”, “If the World Stood Still a Day”, “Verloren”, “This Is the Night”, “Interlude – Feuerzug (Part 1)”, “Feuerzug (Part 2)”, “Refugium”, “Weil Du Hilfe brauchst”, “Rote Sinfonie” and the title track “Revolution”. The cover art depicts the band’s recurring harlequin mascot standing over debris, waving a flag.

German magazine Orkus named “Revolution” its album of the month for October 2012, and Powermetal.de highlighted Petrozza’s guitar work while noting the album’s more direct songwriting compared to earlier Lacrimosa records. The album peaked at number 35 on the German album charts.

About Lacrimosa

Lacrimosa began in 1990 when Tilo Wolff recorded the demo tape “Clamor” in Germany, releasing the debut album “Angst” in 1991 through his own label, Hall of Sermon, which he founded the same year. Finnish musician Anne Nurmi joined in 1993, becoming Wolff’s permanent creative partner. The band’s early studio run continued through “Einsamkeit” (1992), “Satura” (1993), “Inferno” (1995), “Stille” (1997), “Elodia” (1999), “Fassade” (2001) and “Echos” (2003), moving from Wolff’s gothic rock beginnings toward the fuller orchestral and metal-oriented sound that later defined “Sehnsucht” (2009) and “Revolution” (2012).

“Hoffnung” followed “Revolution” in 2015. After a run of years without new studio material, Lacrimosa confirmed a new album was in production, reported in Worldwide paper shortage delays release new Lacrimosa album and The legendary Lacrimosa is coming back with a new studio album, and it will be released this year after all!. That album, “Lament”, was announced in January 2025, covered in Lacrimosa returns with an all new album: ‘Lament’. The band also released the double live album “Nachts” through Hall of Sermon, covered in Introducing ‘Nachts’: Lacrimosa Double Live CD on Hall of Sermon.

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