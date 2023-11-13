La Nuit Electrique Covers Plastic Noise Experience

Out via the Belgina Whispered label is a cover of the Plastic Noise Experience track “Memory Flow” by the Belgian electronic act La Nuit Electrique. This is also the debut single for La Nuit Electrique.

In a reaction Stephane K Vandezande says: “I’ve always loved this PNE piece, and it was inevitable that one day or another I’d do a cover of this EBM classic and its instantly recognisable synth riff.”

You can watch the video below.

Or you can download it via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://whisperedlabel.bandcamp.com/album/memory-flow">MEMORY FLOW by LA NUIT ELECTRIQUE</a>