La Nuit Electrique covers Plastic Noise Experience track ‘Memory Flow’ – Out now
Out via the Belgina Whispered label is a cover of the Plastic Noise Experience track “Memory Flow” by the Belgian electronic act La Nuit Electrique. This is also the debut single for La Nuit Electrique.
In a reaction Stephane K Vandezande says: “I’ve always loved this PNE piece, and it was inevitable that one day or another I’d do a cover of this EBM classic and its instantly recognisable synth riff.”
You can watch the video below.
Or you can download it via Bandcamp.
