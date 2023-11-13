La Nuit Electrique covers Plastic Noise Experience track ‘Memory Flow’ – Out now

November 13, 2023
La Nuit Electrique covers Plastic Noise Experience track 'Memory Flow'

Out via the Belgina Whispered label is a cover of the Plastic Noise Experience track “Memory Flow” by the Belgian electronic act La Nuit Electrique. This is also the debut single for La Nuit Electrique.

In a reaction Stephane K Vandezande says: “I’ve always loved this PNE piece, and it was inevitable that one day or another I’d do a cover of this EBM classic and its instantly recognisable synth riff.”

You can watch the video below.

Or you can download it via Bandcamp.

