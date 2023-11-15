Urban Heat Releases Extended Version of Post-punk Debut

The Texas-based post-punk act Urban Heat is to re-release its debut album “Wellness” in an extended version on CD. “Wellness” arrived after 2 self-released vinyl singles and digital-only releases.

This edition includes all the band’s original tracks, plus remixes, collaborations and b-sides. Below is the video for “Have You Ever?” to get an idea what this band is about sonically.

Urban Heat formed in 2019 when Jonathan Horstmann enlisted Kevin Naquin and Paxel Foley in an effort to form a live show based around his analog sound design. The band will now go on a month-long North American headlining tour dipping into Canada for shows in Toronto and Montreal before they return to the US.

Here are the dates: