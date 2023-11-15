Urban Heat Releases Extended Version of Post-punk Debut

Urban Heat releases new, extended, version of post-punk debut ‘Wellness’
The Texas-based post-punk act Urban Heat is to re-release its debut album “Wellness” in an extended version on CD. “Wellness” arrived after 2 self-released vinyl singles and digital-only releases.
This edition includes all the band’s original tracks, plus remixes, collaborations and b-sides. Below is the video for “Have You Ever?” to get an idea what this band is about sonically.
Urban Heat formed in 2019 when Jonathan Horstmann enlisted Kevin Naquin and Paxel Foley in an effort to form a live show based around his analog sound design. The band will now go on a month-long North American headlining tour dipping into Canada for shows in Toronto and Montreal before they return to the US.
Here are the dates:
- Nov 15 – Denton, TX – Rubber Gloves
- Nov 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
- Nov 18 – Huntington Beach, CA – Darker Waves Fest
- Nov 19 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar & Billiards
- Nov 24 – Kansas City, MO – Mini Bar Kc
- Nov 25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge
- Nov 26 – Cudahy, WI – X-Ray Arcade
- Nov 28 – Chicago, IL – The Empty Bottle
- Nov 29 – Columbus, OH – Rumba Cafe
- Nov 30 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern
- Dec 01 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar
- Dec 03 – Montreal, QC – L’Escogriffe Bar Spectacle (L’Esco)
- Dec 05 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East – Upstairs
- Dec 06 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy Philly
- Dec 07 – Millersville, PA – Phantom Power
- Dec 08 – Newark, NJ – QXT’s
- Dec 09 – New York, NY – Mercury Lounge
- Dec 10 – Baltimore, MD – The Crown
- Dec 12 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub
- Dec 13 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
- Dec 14 – New Orleans, LA – Santos
- Dec 15 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs
- Dec 17 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
