DOEXL has a new darkwave / EBM tainted EP, ‘Corpus’ – Out now

bernard November 13, 2023 0
The Paris Berlin-based dark wave / EBM producer and visual artist DOEXL has a new EP out, “Corpus”, which is out on her own label and CGI/VFX studio VOAXS through which she has been self-releasing material in the past.

DOEXL debuted in 2021, when she made her debut with the EP “MORPH”. Her new EP “Corpus” comes with heavy bass, metallic beats and organ synths. The EP has 5 tracks including the previously released singles “Beast”, “Vox”, and “Prey”. You can download it now from Bandcamp.

