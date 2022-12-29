Krate – It’s The Hope That Kills You (EP – Krate)

Genre/Influences: Electro, Ambient, Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Set up in 2017 by Chris Shortt (Verin) and Roland Zwaga (Acidrodent, Construct) Krate has already released a few productions. For their new work they got joined by contributors Anatoly Grinberg (Dead Voices On Air), drummer Dan Milligan (The Joy Thieves) plus members of Bow Ever Down, Slighter, Liquid Black Goo and Numbered Men.

Content: The work is diversified and hard to label. Every single song sounds a bit like a new sonic exploration; the common threat might be the atmospheric dimension of the songs which is now carried by D’n’B patterns, then by a kind of Ambient-Pop approach and next a very evasive sensation.

+ + + : What I mostly like is the poignant dark sphere supporting the songs. It sounds a bit like announcing a nearby disaster which is mainly emerging at “Horizon Sinking” and “The Needle”. I also want to mention the passages featuring ghost-like vocals which are accentuating the obscure touch of the work.

– – – : Despite of their efforts and multiple contributors the work is however missing a true climax.

Conclusion: I think there’s more potential hidden in this band than what came out here.

Best songs: at “Horizon Sinking”, “The Needle”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/KrateBand