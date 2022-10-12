Electro-industrial act Krate returns with new EP: ‘It’s The Hope That Kills You’

The Dutch electro-industrial band Krate (Chris Shortt from VERIN and Roland Zwaga from Acidrodent and Construct) is back with their fourth release, the 5-track release “It’s The Hope That Kills You”.

On the title track we find Anatoly Grinberg (Dead Voices On Air) and drummer Dan Milligan (The Joy Thieves). Other tracks feature members of Bow Ever Down, Slighter, Liquid Black Goo and Numbered Men.

The initial concept of the band was to compose a dark ambient project. They both quickly agreed that a rhythmic element would be required to augment the sounds thus far created, leading to the abandonment of the original ambient goal and the introduction of dark electro/industrial beats.

Here’s the video for “And All The Prayers Lost” featuring Anatoly ‘Tokee’ Grinberg and Dan Milligan.


