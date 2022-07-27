Black Doldrums – Dead Awake (Album – Fuzz Club)

Genre/Influences: Rock-Wave, Shoegaze.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Black Doldrums was originally set up as a duo featuring Sophie Landers (drums/vocals) and Kevin Gibbard (guitar/vocals). The English duo became a trio by the recent addition of Matt Holt (bass). I found out that the debut album “People’s Temple” was already released in 2017.

Content: There are many influences running through “Dead Awake”, but the music will first of all appeal for lovers of Dark-Wave and Shoegaze. The songs are filled a kind of wafting darkness which is sometimes reminding me of the soft side of Jesus And Mary Chain while other parts are closer to the soft side of Disneyland After Dark.

+ + + : Black Doldrums first of all have created a very unique sound, which is inspired by many influences. But in the end they have something of their own and that’s really precious. I like the guitar playing which is injecting a true spirit and finally resulting in a few brilliant songs like “Now You Know This”, “All For You” and especially “Sidewinder” which sounds like the ultimate apotheosis of the album.

– – – : The work only features 8 songs.

Conclusion: “Dead Awake” is a damned good album I can only recommend if you want to discover something apart from the typical Dark-Wave productions.

Best songs: “Sidewinder”, “Now You Know This”, “All For You”, “Sleepless Nights”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/BlackDoldrums

Label: www.fuzzclub.com / www.facebook.com/FuzzClubRecords