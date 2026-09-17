KN/GHTS releases new single ‘Light The Fuse’

KN/GHTS, the solo project of James Knights, releases the single “Light The Fuse” on 17 September 2026 via Specchio Uomo, with an official video.

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KN/GHTS, the solo project of James Knights, releases the single “Light The Fuse” on 17 September 2026 via Specchio Uomo. Knights is known as one of the singers of electronic pioneers Boytronic and for his time in Scarlet Soho.

“Light The Fuse” combines synth pop, dark disco and Italo-influenced sounds. The track deals with loss, recovery and the moment someone stops looking backward and finds the strength to move forward. The single’s B-side carries a darker remix of “Supernatural Lover” by Berlin-based artist Daniel Knutz, whose own sound draws on darkwave, coldwave, post-punk and minimal electronic music.

The official video for “Light The Fuse” was directed and edited by independent filmmaker Dirk Roche. It was filmed during the Supernatural Lover Tour, with additional footage captured at live performances in Germany.

“Light The Fuse” follows KN/GHTS’s second studio album, “Supernatural Lover”. Since that release, the project has built momentum internationally, with an audience particularly across Germany, Sweden and Mexico. Its live show has become a central part of the project’s identity, with recent performances alongside Drab Majesty and Andy Bell of Erasure.

<a href="https://knights101.bandcamp.com/album/light-the-fuse" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Light The Fuse by KNIGHT$</a>

“Light The Fuse” is available on Bandcamp and Spotify.

About KN/GHTS

KN/GHTS is the solo project of James Knights, known for his work across the electronic and alternative music scene as one of the singers of Boytronic and for his time in Scarlet Soho. Under the KN/GHTS name, Knights combines synth pop, dark disco, electronic music and theatrical performance.

Following the release of his second studio album, “Supernatural Lover”, KN/GHTS built an international following, particularly across Germany, Sweden and Mexico. Live performances alongside acts including Drab Majesty and Andy Bell of Erasure became a defining part of the project. “Light The Fuse”, released 17 September 2026 via Specchio Uomo, is the project’s newest single, backed with a Daniel Knutz remix of “Supernatural Lover” and an official video shot during and after the Supernatural Lover Tour.

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