Kloob – Parallel States (Album – Winter Light)
Background/Info: Spanish musician Daniel Ferreira aka ‘Dany Kloob’ seems to have found a home at Winter Light, releasing his third solo-album on the label while he also released a brilliant split-album together with Onasander. He in the past also released works by Relaxed Machinery and self-released other work.
Content: “Parallel States” takes off with dark-echoing sound treatments creating a freaky atmosphere, which will cover the entire album. The tracks are built up with blasting sound treatments, creating a kind of apocalyptic effect. The composition also features multiple field recording, which are accentuating the obscure side of the work.
+ + + : Kloob is what I would call a ‘pure’ Dark-Ambient artist. Dany Kloob isn’t reinventing the music genre, but he clearly appears to be a talented ambassador. I’ve been impressed by the overwhelming sound production, which especially through the monstrous sound blasts create a strong visual appeal. The sound universe is extremely dark. I especially recommend listening to the first half of the album, which reveals the most exciting cuts.
– – – : I can’t say that I was disappointed, but after the great debut tracks, the second part of the album is a bit stagnating and never reaching a new climax.
Conclusion: Dark-Ambient music to consume during the endless Winter nights.
Best songs: “Radiation Cloud”, “Dali’s Universe”, “Dimensional Hyper-Drive”.
Rate: 7½.
