Kloob – Parallel States (Album – Winter Light)

December 30, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Spanish musician Daniel Ferreira aka ‘Dany Kloob’ seems to…

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Spanish musician Daniel Ferreira aka ‘Dany Kloob’ seems to have found a home at Winter Light, releasing his third solo-album on the label while he also released a brilliant split-album together with Onasander. He in the past also released works by Relaxed Machinery and self-released other work.  

Content: “Parallel States” takes off with dark-echoing sound treatments creating a freaky atmosphere, which will cover the entire album. The tracks are built up with blasting sound treatments, creating a kind of apocalyptic effect. The composition also features multiple field recording, which are accentuating the obscure side of the work. 

+ + + : Kloob is what I would call a ‘pure’ Dark-Ambient artist. Dany Kloob isn’t reinventing the music genre, but he clearly appears to be a talented ambassador. I’ve been impressed by the overwhelming sound production, which especially through the monstrous sound blasts create a strong visual appeal. The sound universe is extremely dark. I especially recommend listening to the first half of the album, which reveals the most exciting cuts. 

– – – : I can’t say that I was disappointed, but after the great debut tracks, the second part of the album is a bit stagnating and never reaching a new climax.

Conclusion: Dark-Ambient music to consume during the endless Winter nights. 

Best songs: “Radiation Cloud”, “Dali’s Universe”, “Dimensional Hyper-Drive”. 

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/kloobmusic 

Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Post-punk act Chiron (ex-Ikon) to release all new album in January: 'The Sun Goes Down'

Post-punk act Chiron (ex-Ikon) to release all new album in January: ‘The Sun Goes Down’

December 29, 2021 bernard
The Italian Electropop duo Zero A.D. launches all new album, 'Consistency', via Space Race Records

The Italian electropop duo Zero A.D. launches all new album, ‘Consistency’, via Space Race Records

December 29, 2021 bernard

Click Interview with Elektrostaub: ‘I Don’t Really Like To Look Back, I Love To Look Forward’

December 28, 2021 Inferno Sound Diaries
Electronica act Maschine Brennt release free 4-track EP 'Systematyka II' on Bandcamp

Electronica act Maschine Brennt release free 4-track EP ‘Systematyka II’ on Bandcamp

December 28, 2021 bernard
Mind Machine contribute track to And One tribute and work on new EP

Mind Machine contribute track to And One tribute and work on new EP

December 28, 2021 bernard