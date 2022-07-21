Jensen Interceptor & DeFeKT – Free Your Mind (EP – Tresor)

Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Technoid.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This is a collaborative work between two prolific artists. Jensen Interceptor (Australia) and DeFeKT (Ireland) joined forces and delivered five tracks.

Content: The work is a mix of different influences, but mainly appealing for lovers of Minimal-Electronics and styled Techno music. The rhythm is slow, but danceable while the electronic treatments are driven by retro elements. One of the cuts even sounds like a wink to Kraftwerk.

+ + + : I’m more familiar with the work of Jensen Interceptor, but it all sounds like there’s a perfect harmony between both artists. There’s something to say about each song and that’s because of the intelligent fusion of vintage electro sounds and Techno elements. I also enjoyed the icy strings running through the last track. The work also features cool, fragmented, sampled vocals.

– – – : I can’t say this EP features one hit, but we get 5 cool songs instead.

Conclusion: There’re collaborations which we can only encourage to renew. Jensen Interceptor and DeFeKT are reinventing the past…

Best songs: “Leisure Machine”, “Broken City”, “Free Your Mind”.

Rate: 7½.

Artists: www.facebook.com/thejenseninterceptor / www.facebook.com/DeFeKTelectro

Label: www.facebook.com/tresorberlin