Rngmnn & Collaborators – False Dawn: Falsified (album – Winter Light)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Two years after RGNMNN last album “The False Dawn” we get a revisited edit of the work featuring collaborations with other artists.

Content: The work sounds as an addition to the successful “False Dawn”-album. The tracks remain driven through Dark-Ambient influences and Cinematic passages but still by inhibited atmospheres. Quite logically the album is more varied than the original edit. Line Spectrum, Nam-Khar + Sielwolf, Sysselmann, Gydja, Tineidae, Gdanian, Onasander and Argyre Planitia collaborated on this opus by achieving reworked or remixed versions.

+ + + : Remixes and reworked versions by other artists are quite unusual for this kind of music and scene so in the end it’s pretty innovative. The reworked edits and remixes are holding on the original spirit of RNGMNN while adding a little extra. I enjoyed the apocalyptic reworked edit of “The Dawning Of Falsehood” by Nam-Khar and Sielwolf but also the remix of “Confusion & Desillusions” by Sysselmann, the evasive reworked version of “Bleak And Empty” by Tineidae and the Industrial/Drone-like “Down South”-remix by Gdanian.

– – – : This work also celebrates the fiftieth release by Winter-Light featuring a great artist, an interesting concept in this genre of music but definitely not the best album of Ronny Engmann. The original “False Dawn”-album remains better.

Conclusion: An interesting- and surprising addition to the “False Dawn”-album featuring a cool selection of artists.

Best songs: “The Dawning Of Falsehood – Sielwolf & Nam-Khar Re-Shape”,  “Confusion & Desillusions –  Sysselmann Remix”, “Bleak And Empty – Tineidae Rework”, “Down South – Gdanian Mix”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: https://1mhz.org

Label: www.winter-light.nl / www.facebook.com/winter.light.1

