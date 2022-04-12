Ashbury Heights returns with ‘A Cut in a Place’ single featuring Madil Hardis

April 12, 2022 bernard

Out now via Out Of Line is Ashbury Heights’ newest single “A Cut in a…
Ashbury Heights returns with'A Cut in a Place' single featuring Madil Hardis

Out now via Out Of Line is Ashbury Heights’ newest single “A Cut in a Place” featuring Madil Hardis.

The new single by the Swedish synth-pop band is part of the ’Ghost House Sessions’ cycle and “A Cut in a Place” is the second collaboration with Madil Hardis.

You can check the track below.


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags: , ,

You may have missed

Ashbury Heights returns with 'A Cut in a Place' single featuring Madil Hardis

Ashbury Heights returns with ‘A Cut in a Place’ single featuring Madil Hardis

April 12, 2022 bernard
Nottingham based gothic act Chaos Bleak back with a new EP, 'Virus Shadow'

Nottingham based gothic act Chaos Bleak back with a new EP, ‘Virus Shadow’

April 12, 2022 bernard
Seattle’s industrial act Black Agent launches debut album 'Industrial Ruination' - pre-orders available now

Seattle’s industrial act Black Agent launches debut album ‘Industrial Ruination’ – pre-orders available now

April 12, 2022 bernard
Chris Pohl electropop project She Hates Emotions launches 'Space and Time' single and video

Chris Pohl electropop project She Hates Emotions launches ‘Space and Time’ single and video

April 11, 2022 bernard
Icelandic industrial duo Reptilicus announces reissue of 'Crusher of Bones'

Icelandic industrial duo Reptilicus announces reissue of ‘Crusher of Bones’

April 11, 2022 bernard