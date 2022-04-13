The Last Hour – Black Eyes (Album – The White Room)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Electro-Pop. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Behind The Last Hour is hiding Italian composer Roberto…
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Behind The Last Hour is hiding Italian composer Roberto Del Vecchio. He received some recognition with some of his other projects like Gothica (which released albums on Cold Meat Industry) and Les Jumeaux Discordants. He now strikes back with a new album of The Last Hour which is the first one in seven years.
Content: The Last Hour has less in common with Del Vecchio’s other projects. This music is driven by 80s influences getting us back to Electro-Wave. The songs are rather rudimentary and into dreamy atmospheres. Passages remind me of Neuroactive and also for the vocals’ production. There are a few short songs on the tracklist which also has a Cinematic feeling.
+ + + : The Last Hour has an own style of Electro-Wave/Pop. I personally prefer the darker part of the work and especially recommend listening to “The Dead Of Night” -which might appeal for Neuroactive fans. The somewhat whispering style of singing is also a cool aspect of the work.
– – – : The production needs a bit more elaboration.
Conclusion: This album is an easy listening but without true ups.
Best songs: “The Dead Of Night”, “Black Eyes”.
Rate: 6.
Artist: www.facebook.com/thelasthour04
