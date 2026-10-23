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Swedish gothic Western act Dark Side Cowboys have released their 15th studio album, “Absolution & Restoration,” on October 23, 2026, available digitally on Bandcamp and most major streaming platforms. The release is accompanied by what the band describes as a gothic Western, Nordic noir comic.

The 11-track album was written, arranged, performed, mixed and produced by the band between 2023 and 2026, recorded across four home studios named Studio Hälla, Studio Dödens väntrum, Studio Atreyo and Epos, with additional sessions at Gravehill Studio B and KF Sub. Hansa handled the mastering at Hit-verksta’n. The tracklist runs “Isn’t That So,” “Down The Barrel (Traitor’s Choice),” “Of Judgement And Sacrifice,” “Entangled,” “Delirium,” “Scavenger Song (Pray On),” “Stick To Your Guns,” “The Old Mine,” “Follow Me,” “Companions” and “Tjärnen.”

Dark Side Cowboys on this album are Sheriff Nik, Atreyo – The Undertaker, VigilAnte and Gunslinger Jonah. Soothsayer Mazor contributes vocals on “Entangled” and “Scavenger Song (Pray On)” and backing vocals on “Follow Me” and “The Old Mine,” while Immortal George adds violin to “Down The Barrel (Traitor’s Choice).” Additional lyrics on “Entangled” come from Soothsayer Mazor, and the chorus of “Isn’t That So” draws inspiration from the Old Irish story of Pangur Bán.

<a href="https://darksidecowboys.bandcamp.com/album/absolution-restoration" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Absolution & Restoration by Dark Side Cowboys</a>

About Dark Side Cowboys

Dark Side Cowboys are a gothic Western and dark country act from Sweden, active since 1993. Their 14th studio album, “Beyond,” was preceded by the single “Light” in December 2023, released on the winter solstice alongside the track “City Of The Dead.” “Absolution & Restoration,” the band’s 15th studio album, follows in October 2026, again self-written, performed and produced by the band, and extends their catalogue with a companion comic set in the same gothic Western, Nordic noir world as the music.

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