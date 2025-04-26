Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

French industrial metal act Scarset Rebellion has premiered the video for “DeathSpread Into The World“, a track from their forthcoming debut album “Flesh Against The Void”, scheduled for release on May 16, 2025.

The track is described in the band’s press materials as a “thrash-industrial descent into collapse and resistance,” the band itself says that “DeathSpread Into The World” aims to portray “the violence of systems falling apart and the stubborn refusal to go down with them.”

The video for “DeathSpread Into The World” is available to watch below.

“Flesh Against The Void”, featuring seven tracks and totaling over 38 minutes, is available for pre-order in a limited digipak CD edition via Bandcamp. Only 80 copies have been pressed with no future reprints planned. Musically you can expect a blend of crushing riffs, industrial beats, and ominous synth layers.

<a href="https://scarsetrebellion.bandcamp.com/album/flesh-against-the-void">Flesh Against The Void by Scarset Rebellion</a>

According to Scarset Rebellion, the album fuses “death/thrash metal, industrial brutality, and synth-driven unease.” The duo cites influences such as Godflesh, Prong, and Fear Factory. The materials was recorded and mixed by Evil Scar in Bayonne.

About Scarset Rebellion

Scarset Rebellion is a French extreme metal duo formed by Evil Scar (guitar, songwriting, mixing) and Kaos (vocals). Based in Bayonne and Bordeaux, the two musicians, who previously played together in death, punk, and hardcore bands, reunited after 20 years to channel their experience into a unique hybrid of death metal, grindcore, progressive metal, industrial sounds, and synthwave textures.

The band’s upcoming debut album, “Flesh Against The Void”, set for release on May 16, 2025, represents their first full-length collaboration.

