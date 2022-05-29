Kim Lunner – From Dusk To Dawn (Album – Scentair Records)

May 29, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Future-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Two years after the debut album “This Is…

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Future-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Two years after the debut album “This Is Me” ScentAir Records has released the second album by Norwegian artist Kim Lunner.

Content: The style and influences haven’t really changed. Kim Lunner remains driven by good-old Electro-Pop standards while there also is an explicit Future-Pop element reminding me of bands like VNV Nation and Ruined Conflict. I also noticed a very few cuts which are darker and harder featuring solid EBM bass lines.

+ + + : If you already liked the debut album you’re going to like “From Dusk To Dawn” as well. This is a diversified production mixing harder and softer cuts together. I’m more into the ‘harder’ cuts for the cool bass lines like featured at “The Reason”, the darker approach running through “Time To Run” and “Holding Hands” which is my absolute favorite one.

– – – : The sweeter side of this work can’t convince me. It sounds more average like and without surprises.

Conclusion: A fully enjoyable and varied Electro-Pop production.

Best songs: “Holding Hands”, “The Reason”, “Time To Run”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/kim.lunner

Label: www.scent-air.com / www.facebook.com/ScentairRecords


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

The Murder Mystery - A Girl Named Red

The Murder Mystery releases first of two new singles

May 27, 2022 jrstange
Electro pop act Reichsfeind to release 'Darken' album in May - it promises to be a smasher !

Electro pop act Reichsfeind releases ‘Darken’ album today and it’s a smasher !

May 27, 2022 Eldrina Mich
Martin Gore reveals that work on a new Depeche Mode album starts in April

First reactions on death Andy Fletcher (Depeche Mode) from former colleagues and friends

May 27, 2022 bernard
Industrial band Panic Lift launches 'Stitched' 4-track single and 'Every Broken Piece' video

Industrial band Panic Lift launches ‘Stitched’ 4-track single and ‘Every Broken Piece’ video

May 27, 2022 bernard
Crammed Discs unlocks vaults and plans digital reissues of 250 rare tracks incl. Bleep, The Gruesome Twosome, ...

Crammed Discs unlocks SSR vaults and plans digital reissues of 250 rare tracks incl. Bleep, The Gruesome Twosome, … – first EP out now

May 27, 2022 bernard