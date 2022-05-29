Kim Lunner – From Dusk To Dawn (Album – Scentair Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Future-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Two years after the debut album “This Is Me” ScentAir Records has released the second album by Norwegian artist Kim Lunner.

Content: The style and influences haven’t really changed. Kim Lunner remains driven by good-old Electro-Pop standards while there also is an explicit Future-Pop element reminding me of bands like VNV Nation and Ruined Conflict. I also noticed a very few cuts which are darker and harder featuring solid EBM bass lines.

+ + + : If you already liked the debut album you’re going to like “From Dusk To Dawn” as well. This is a diversified production mixing harder and softer cuts together. I’m more into the ‘harder’ cuts for the cool bass lines like featured at “The Reason”, the darker approach running through “Time To Run” and “Holding Hands” which is my absolute favorite one.

– – – : The sweeter side of this work can’t convince me. It sounds more average like and without surprises.

Conclusion: A fully enjoyable and varied Electro-Pop production.

Best songs: “Holding Hands”, “The Reason”, “Time To Run”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/kim.lunner

Label: www.scent-air.com / www.facebook.com/ScentairRecords