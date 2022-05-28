Code – Continuum (Album – Lo-Tek)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Indie-Pop, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: UK formation Code released a noticeable and even somewhat ‘cult’-album “The Architect” in 1995 followed in 2020 by “Ghost Ship”. “Ghost Ship” announced the return of this band which now unleashed their newest opus with the appropriated title “Continuum”.

Content: Code again mixes Electro-Pop and Cinematic/Ambient influences together. But I experience this work as more ‘Pop’-driven. It takes off in a sweet way but rapidly evolves into a sensuality created by deep, vibrating bass lines and hot male vocals. The slow tempo accentuates the sensual touch of the work which comes to an end with more cinematic passages.

+ + + : The previous album was an enjoyable release and noticeable come-back. “Continuum” is a confirmation. Most of the songs give me a ‘summer-feeling’ by the slow cadence, vibrating bass lines and sexy vocals. “You’re The One” illustrates this approach but I also want to mention “Love Is A Liquid” which reveals fine, bleeping, tunes.

– – – : The last part of the work is also enjoyable but this Cinematic feeling rather sounds as an antithesis to the strong main part. I also regret that the work only features 8 songs.

Conclusion: Code strikes back with an album with a very own and refreshing approach in Pop music.

Best songs: “You’re The One”, “Love Is A Liquid”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: https://lo-tek.co.uk/artists/code

Label: https://lo-tek.co.uk