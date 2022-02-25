Kid Moxie collaborates with Faderhead on ‘Shine’ single

Kid Moxie, aka Elena Charbila, has just release the single “Shine” which offers a harder sound that her previous cinematic pop music which has been featured in multiple TV commercials including a national Victoria’s Secret ad campaign, several TV shows and numerous indie films.

“Shine” was co-written and produced by Faderhead during a quick two-day session the two had last summer in Hamburg. The video is a glossy nod to Robert Palmer’s “Addicted To Love” with a queer twist.

Kid Moxie explains: “When Faderhead and I started writing the song I was definitely channeling some Depeche Mode vibes, and I even made a joke that Dave Gahan should be singing this. The line ‘I’m taking a ride with my best friend’ kept circling around my head, and then I decided that this song is indeed about a drive these two girls are taking, only a bit more sinister ’cause it ends up with them having sex in the back seat of the car.”

You can watch the video below.