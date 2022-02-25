NY darkwave project Like What back with new single ‘Out Alive’

Like What is a dark wave project based in New York. The music itself is entirely created on an iPad and a guitar in the style of the dark 80s with bands like Depeche Mode and Joy Division being the biggest inspiration.

Out already since early January is the project’s newest single “Out Alive’, the follow-up to October’s “Unplug!” EP. Next to being available on all major platforms, there is also a video for the single which you can view below.