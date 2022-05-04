Electropop act Kid Moxie returns with ‘On a Sunday Night’ single
Out now is the newest single “On a Sunday Night” by the electro pop act…
Out now is the newest single “On a Sunday Night” by the electro pop act Kid Moxie. Behind Kid Moxie we find Elena Charbila who has an established track record as a composer, producer and recording artist.
The single holds 2 tracks, the title track and a remix.
Having left Greece as a teenager to study in San Francisco, classically trained Elena Charbila took up the bass while in college, played with a number of bands, and eventually wound up as a musical accompanist to Michael Bublé. Eight years ago she established her own project Kid Moxie and since then has collaborated with composer Angelo Badalamenti on a cover of “Mysteries of Love” (From David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet”), and has been writing songs for soundtracks, television commercials (including a national Victoria’s Secret ad campaign) and video games.
Four albums later she is now bound to release her fifth studio album “Better Than Electric”.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether