Electropop act Kid Moxie returns with ‘On a Sunday Night’ single

Out now is the newest single “On a Sunday Night” by the electro pop act Kid Moxie. Behind Kid Moxie we find Elena Charbila who has an established track record as a composer, producer and recording artist.

The single holds 2 tracks, the title track and a remix.

Having left Greece as a teenager to study in San Francisco, classically trained Elena Charbila took up the bass while in college, played with a number of bands, and eventually wound up as a musical accompanist to Michael Bublé. Eight years ago she established her own project Kid Moxie and since then has collaborated with composer Angelo Badalamenti on a cover of “Mysteries of Love” (From David Lynch’s “Blue Velvet”), and has been writing songs for soundtracks, television commercials (including a national Victoria’s Secret ad campaign) and video games.

Four albums later she is now bound to release her fifth studio album “Better Than Electric”.