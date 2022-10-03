Kevorkian Death Cycle – Injection: 01 (EP – Negative Gain Productions)

October 3, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: EBM, Industrial. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Kevorkian Death cycle was set up in 1992. Thirty…

Genre/Influences: EBM, Industrial.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Kevorkian Death cycle was set up in 1992. Thirty years later the American formation driven by Ryan Gribbin (vocals) and Roger Jarvis (music) decided to revisit songs from their debut-album “Collection For Injection”. They asked guest-contributors Rob Robinson (The Order Of The Static Temple) and Sean Whitman (A Brilliant Massacre) to join in. This EP features four revisited songs from the album originally released on Ras Dva.  

Content: I perfectly remember the original album of Kevorkian Death Cycle and this ‘reworked’ production brings the original- and early sound of the album back alive. The songs stand for well-crafted EBM in the purest 90s tradition with guitar riffs on top.

+ + + : It’s a sophisticated and intelligent production sounding as the perfect offspring between EBM and Industrial. Kevorkian Death Cycle sounds like belonging to the Frontline Assembly class, which is a true reference when it comes to EBM. I like the dark atmosphere supporting the songs.

– – – : I never understood why this band didn’t get more recognition in Europe. This first EP is for sure a way to re-discover the great, early, years of the band.

Conclusion: Kevorkian Death Cycle haven’t lost their early, initial, magic; EBM with attitude!

Best songs: “Veal”, “Man Made”, “Spring Heel Jack”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/KevorkianDeathCycle

Label: www.negativegain.com / www.facebook.com/NegativeGain


