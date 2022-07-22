Kevorkian Death Cycle offer first new material in 7 years

Out now is “Collection:Injection 01”, the first EP – in a three-part release series – from the industrial band Kevorkian Death Cycle. The material is the first sign of life from the band in 7 years and resurrects their classic anthology album, “c.

The present landscape under the Covid pandemic inspired founding members, Ryan Gribbin and Roger Jarvis to revisit their 1996 album “Collection:Injection 01”. The resulting release series begins with the EP, “Collection: Injection 01” and includes “Man Made”, “Send Me the Machine”, “Spring Heel Jack” and “Veal”.

Ryan Gribbin and Roger Jarvis are joined by Rob Robinson of The Order of the Static Temple, and Sean Whitman of A Brilliant Massacre.

Here’s the video for “Send Me The Machine”.

About Kevorkian Death Cycle

Kevorkian Death Cycle was formed in Redlands, CA (Inland Empire) in the early 90s, initially appearing as gRID. Various iterations of the band have existed throughout the last thirty years, with Ryan Gribbin and Roger Jarvis forming the core of the band as the chief songwriters and composers.

Kevorkian Death Cycle has worked with various labels over the year, including RAS DVA and Metropolis. They’ve also appeared on numerous compilations, and toured North America three times. After traveling and performing these three albums for several years, the band took a hiatus, reforming in 2012 under the Negative Gain label, to release their last two albums, “God Am I”, and its follow up, “I Am God”.