Kentin Jivek – Blue Zaxon (Album – Kentin Jivek)

March 5, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Neo-Folk. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: The new album “Blue Zaxon” by Parisian (France)…

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Neo-Folk.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: The new album “Blue Zaxon” by Parisian (France) based artist Kentin Jivek is mainly inspired by ‘the Mesopotamian tradition, with its myths and rituals with the Moon’. The work features ten songs.

Content: Kentin Jivek remains a sonic enigma when it comes to label his music. There always is an explicit and recognizable Neo-Folk approach which on “Blue Zaxon” has been mixed with an explicit electronic composition. For the very first time the artist used modular synths. It creates a minimal sound with on top the vocals of the artist. 

+ + + : This album sounds different from previous ones. It’s probably -and mainly due to the modular synths. These prehistoric machines are complex to handle, but create magic sounds. But the work also features guitar playing empowering the Neo-Folk inspiration. I like the darker sounding “Les Centres Du Cercle” and the more Electro driven “Zoomorphia” which is a great last track. I also have to say a word about the charismatic vocals, passages reminding me of the charisma of Franz Teichler (The Young Gods).

– – – : This album will maybe become a turning point in Kentin Jivek’s career. He needs to find the balance between the different influences to achieve his magnum opus.

Conclusion: Kentin Jivek creates some distance from past releases to walk on new, exciting paths.

Best songs: “Zoomorphia”, “Les Centres Du Cercle”, “Rhadamanthus”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/quentin.moraud.9


