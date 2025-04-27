Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Chicago no wave trio Kaput have released their debut album “One“. The project brings together Nadia Garofalo (formerly of Ganser), producer and engineer Brian Fox, and M. Sord (Jon Spencer and the Hitmakers).

“One” follows over a year of collaborative writing. The album – which blends post-punk, noise rock, and no wave influences – explores the many facets of anger, combining introspection with frenetic energy. Tracks such as “Teal” deliver quiet reflection, while songs like “Sucker” showcase an intense, chaotic style.

Musically speaking Kaput cite inspirations including Kim Gordon, Brainiac, and This Heat. When it comes to the thematical choice Garofalo explains the focus like this: “I think we live in a world that (especially if you’re feminine) tells you to hide or ignore your anger. I wanted to explore its facets, it’s not always negative, sometimes it can show you things, it can teach you so much if you listen.”

About Kaput

Kaput is a post-punk and no wave trio from Chicago, Illinois, formed in the early 2020s.

The group consists of Nadia Garofalo (vocals, keyboards), Brian Fox (producer, engineer, guitars), and M. Sord (drums, percussion). Garofalo was previously a member of Ganser and is also known for her project Heavy Feelings. Fox has a background at Chicago’s Electrical Audio studio and Sord previously played with Jon Spencer and the Hitmakers.

“One” marks Kaput’s full-length debut, released independently in April 2025. The band’s sound draws heavily from experimental and noise rock traditions, with influences from artists such as Kim Gordon, Brainiac, and This Heat.

