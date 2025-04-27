Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Polish post-punk and darkwave project Bez|kres will release their debut self-titled album “bez|kres” via Pagan Records on 23 May 2025. The announcement follows the release of their first single “dogłos” in April 2025.

“Bez|kres” is immersed in post-punk and darkwave, with clear echoes of Polish cold wave. The album is described as a “conscious pursuit of minimalism” and marks the culmination of a journey that began as an idea in 2006 with the concept of czasu|kres. In 2022, they resurfaced as Bez|kres.

The album was recorded between 2023 and 2024 at Studio Czyściec in Katowice and Studio I, JIG. The mix and mastering were handled by Nihil, who also provided additional support.

