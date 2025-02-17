Onasander – Dawn Metrics (Digital/CD Album – Winter Light)
Until now, Italian artist Maurizio Landini had primarily collaborated with other musicians, crafting remarkable albums—such as his work with Kloob. Now, he has ventured into solo territory, presenting a release that seems deeply inspired by fantasy and dystopian worlds.
This vision is masterfully translated into dense, low-frequency vibrations that slowly build an ominous atmosphere. Buzzing waves and layered textures further intensify the tension, shaping a soundscape that feels tormented and immersive. The result is pure Dark-Ambient—deeply restrained yet profoundly evocative.
This masterpiece culminates in an apocalyptic experience, leaving a lasting impression. In my view, Onasander stands among the most striking projects in its genre to emerge in recent years. (Rating:8).
Listen to “Dawn Metrics”:
https://winter-light.bandcamp.com/track/dawn-metrics
