Juergen Engler EBM-project Die Robo Sapiens launches ‘FanFanFanatisch – The Düsseldorf EP’ – 7-track EP available now exclusively via Bandcamp

The German city of Düsseldorf has always been seen as the mecca for electronic music since the early 1970s, when Kraftwerk released their first albums and morphed into robotic aliases. Düsseldorf was also the home of other cult-bands like Neu!, La Düsseldorf, DAF and of course Die Krupps. It’s the city where Juergen Engler and Ralf Dörper grew up.

When Bodo Staiger of Rheingold passed away in December 2019, the time had come to pay homage to one of Düsseldorf’s legends with their song “FanFanFanatisch”. Engler decided that this should be released under their electronic-only project Die Robo Sapiens signed to Alfa Matrix. Although Kraftwerk never were a direct influence to Jürgen Engler, the track “Düsseldorf” pays tribute to the city that brought us that unmistakable sound that made the city famous.

The tracks come in their original version next to additional remixes by label mates Kant Kino, Aesthetische, Implant and 808 DOT POP. prove that even newer generations of musicians are still influenced by it today and put all their (he)art and craft into this tribute to the electronic school cradle.

This “Duesseldorf EP” is past, present and future… and its homage to electronic music is even more significant today with the recent additional loss of Florian Schneider (KRAFTWERK) and Gabi Delgado (DAF).in 2020.

The EP is available exclusively via Bandcamp. Check it out below.

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/fanfanfanatisch-the-d-sseldorf-ep">FanFanFanatisch – The Düsseldorf EP by DIE ROBO SAPIENS</a>

