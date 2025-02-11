Jonathan Rach's Nine Inch Nails photo exhibition 'The Downward Spiral' comes to New York

Photographer and filmmaker Jonathan Rach brings his “Self Destruct Tour” photography to the United States for the first time. Morrison Hotel Gallery will host the exhibition, titled “Jonathan Rach: Nine Inch Nails, The Downward Spiral Exhibition”, from February 21 to 23, 2025. A private media viewing takes place on February 20.

His photographs capture Nine Inch Nails’ legendary 1994-1996 global ‘Self Destruct Tour’. After showcases in Australia, the UK, and Japan throughout 2024, Rach’s collection arrives in New York to mark the 30th anniversary of the Nine Inch Nails album “The Downward Spiral”.

“Sharing this collection and seeing how fans connect with it has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” Rach says. “I look forward to meeting everyone and discussing these captured moments.”

The exhibition features over 20 images, including intimate behind-the-scenes moments and performance shots. Highlights include portraits of David Bowie and Lou Reed, as well as photographs from Nine Inch Nails’ six-night run at the Hollywood Palladium in 2018. All images will be available for purchase.

Below is a preview of what you can expect.

Nine Inch Nails exhibition details

Location: Morrison Hotel Gallery, 116 Prince Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY

Morrison Hotel Gallery, 116 Prince Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY Dates: Thursday, February 20: Private Viewing (6 PM – 8 PM) Friday, February 21: Open to Public (11 AM – 8 PM); The Downward Spiral Album Playback (6 PM – 8 PM) Saturday, February 22: Open to Public (11 AM – 5 PM); Artist Talk with Jonathan Rach (12:30 PM) Sunday, February 23: Open to Public (11 AM – 4 PM)



About Jonathan Rach

Jonathan Rach began collaborating with Nine Inch Nails on stage designs before directing the documentary “Closure”. He has worked with artists such as David Bowie, Jane’s Addiction, A Perfect Circle, Lou Reed, Les Claypool, Tool, Janet Jackson, and Neil Young.

