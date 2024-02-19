Behind The Gallery has today announced that the photos taken by Jonathan Rach on Nine Inch Nails’ “Self Destruct Tour” will go on show for the first time in a world-exclusive gallery exhibition from 6 – 10 March 2024 at 524 Flinders Street, Melbourne. The event will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic Nine Inch Nails album, “The Downward Spiral”.

“Nine Inch Nails by Jonathan Rach” will include several photos never seen before. 45 images will be on display showcasing an array of both personal and pivotal moments for the band taken during the tour which included Australia.

In a worldwide first, Jonathan’s celebrated collection will feature a selection of recently rediscovered images dating back to his time with Nine Inch Nails. The collection also features David Bowie, Lou Reed, and moments from the 6-night run at Hollywood Palladium in 2018. Limited edition numbered prints signed by Jonathan are available for purchase.

Jonathan Rach comments: “I was witnessing truly honest and iconic moments in music history. The result is what will be on display in Melbourne.”

Behind The Gallery’s Creative Director Stephen Dallimore adds, “We are extremely honoured to be trusted to showcase this collection of photographs for the Nine Inch Nails community. Jonathan’s images provide a rare insight into one of music’s most important artists and celebrated tours in music culture. We look forward to creating a special event for the fans and collectors, this is not to be missed!”

The official opening night will take place on Wednesday 6th March. Fans are also invited join the celebration of the album release anniversary on Friday 8th March at the gallery, followed by an Artist Talk with Jonathan Rach on Saturday 9th March. The exhibition will take place at 524

Flinders Street, Melbourne.

Jonathan first started collaborating with Nine Inch Nails on stage designs then followed up as a filmmaker writing and directing a documentary about the band entitled “Closure”.