Freakangel returns with all new EP, ‘The Last White Dance’ + NSFW videoclip

Freakangel is back with an all new video , “The Last White Dance”, and a download EP with the same name which is available now on Bandcamp. The EP includes bonus exclusive remixes by Dawn Of Ashes, Alien Vampires, Acylum, Avarice In Audio, Freaky Mind and a special bonus in the form of an original demo track from 2009.

“The Last White Dance” is taken from the X Anniversary version of their debut album “The Faults Of Humanity” and, in co-operation with an Estonian film director and adult photographer that goes under the name of Basket Buns, it was turned into a NSWF (Not Are For Work) video. The music video is based on the grindhouse/cyberpunk series “Reval City” directed by Basket Buns which you can watch at www.revaluniverse.com.

The video for “The Last White Dance” includes additional content that was cut from the final version of the movie, so expect kinky footage. It is age restricted and can be accessed here.

Here’s the full EP available exclusively on Bandcamp with other platforms to follow in the next weeks.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/the-last-white-dance-ep">The Last White Dance EP by FREAKANGEL</a>