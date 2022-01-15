Jérôme Chassagnard – Tales Of The Piano / Part 2 (EP – Hymen Records)

January 15, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Experimental. Format: Digital. Background/Info: French artist Jérôme Chassagnard has already worked around different…

Genre/Influences: Cinematographic, Experimental.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: French artist Jérôme Chassagnard has already worked around different concepts, this second EP in the “Tales Of The Piano”-series dealing about an imaginary ‘atmospheric bridge between natural field recordings and tales of a piano’. This EP reveals three new songs, which come one year after the first chapter.

Content: The concept is easy and perfectly adapted into the songs. The dominant sound of the work is the piano performance, creating a kind of reverie and manifest Cinematographic style. Quite progressively you’ll hear the field recordings palette featuring different noises like birds, whispering vocals ao.

+ + + : This music brings you an imaginary movie, where you’ve to create your own images and universe. It’s totally suited as music for a visual theme and/or performance. The piano play is delicate and creates an evasive effect.

– – – : The point with digital EP’s is that it sometimes remains pretty short. I would have preferred to get an album featuring all songs from this EP-series instead of separate works.

Conclusion: Jérôme Chassagnard brings us a part of dreamy music mixed with an Experimental touch on top.

Best songs: “From The Very Beginning”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: https://myspace.com/jeromechassagnard

Label: www.hymen-records.com / www.facebook.com/hymenrecords


