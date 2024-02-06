ILUITEQ and Lorenzo Montanà collaborate on new ambient album ‘Katà Métron’
The Italian ambient duo ILUITEQ has collaborated with Bologna-based producer Lorenzo Montanà to create the Greek Mythology-inspired album “Katà Métron”. The album is set to be released by the Oakland based label n5MD on March 8th. It will be available on limited edition white vinyl and is now preordering at n5MD’s Bandcamp as well as their global presale partners Norman Records (UK), Deejay.de (EU), and Linus Records (JP).
ILUITEQ is an ambient music project founded by Sergio Calzoni and Andrea Bellucci. They have released several albums under various monikers and bands such as Red Sector A, Subterranean Source, Orghanon, and Colloquio. They use a mix of of sampling and synthesis techniques with parts of electric guitar, acoustic piano, and field recordings.
Lorenzo Montanà is an Italian soundtrack composer, sound engineer, and producer. His 2019 “The Threshold of Beauty” collaboration with Alio Die was Projekt’s most successful release of 2021,. Montanà started in the 90s, producing and arranging more than 40 albums across the electronic, ambient, IDM, jazz, classical, and rock genres. He released his first solo album (“Black Ivy”, 2009) and the 5-CD Labyrinth collaboration series with Pete Namlook on the label FAX +49-69/450464. His work as soundtrack composer landed in the trailer of “The Hunger Games 1 & 2”, “Blade Runner 2049”, “Coriolanus”, and more.
n5MD is an independent record label based in Oakland, California . The label primarily releases electronic music which focuses more on melody and emotion but also now releases music in compatible genres such as shoegaze, post-rock, IDM and electro-acoustic.
Check out a first preview below.
