Dreampop / post-punk act Cor De Lux prepares new album release with first single and video: ‘Syncopated’

(Photo by John Blivens) Kill Devil Hills, NC, based dream pop / post-punk act Cor de Lux has a new single out this Thursday, December 22nd, “Syncopated”, taken from the album “Media” which is out February 10th. The lead single will be released tomorrow together with an animated video created from public domain footage, but you can already view it below.

“Media” is the follow-up to the band’s debut, the independently released album “Dream Life” (2020), and touches on media, control, stress, and the importance of unity in the face of current realities.

Songwriter Dawn Moraga says of “Syncopated”: “This song represents the rat race we sometimes find ourselves in, which keeps us from the synchronicity of Earth. When I wrote the lyrics to this song I imagined comatose individuals on a chess board unable to move themselves. I also saw a hope of people coming alive and becoming syncopated. Watching so much negativity in the media in 2020, this song became a cry of what I wish could be.”

Cor De Lux was formed in North Carolina’s Outer Banks in 2018 by guitarist Tim Lusk, and guitarist and vocalist Dawn Moraga while Moraga waited for a phone repair in Tim’s shop before joining the band. John Bliven was quickly added on bass and Thomas McNeely stepped in for founding member and drummer Dana Quinn in early 2022. Their music is a mixture of post-punk, goth-tinged pop and shoegaze.