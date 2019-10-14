Mindless Faith releases new album ‘Insectual’ + video for ‘Moth without a Moon’

Industrial act Mindless Faith have just released their 7th full-length album, titled “Insectual”, that offers allegories of the modern world viewed through a primal lens. “Insectual” is currently available from the band directly at www.mindlessfaith.com and through Bandcamp. It will be available for purchase and streaming on additional platforms in the coming weeks.

A new video for the lead song, “Moth without a Moon”, was also just released in tandem with the album launch:

