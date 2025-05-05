Voith – My Shadowblade (Digital EP – Voith)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Lars Voith returns with five new songs. The Swedish artist has been active for over 25 years and continues to release all his work independently.

On this new release, he remains driven and inspired by Electro-Pop, which he approaches in a very open and eclectic way. At times, the music is floating and dreamy, almost Ballad-like, while at other moments it becomes darker and harder, especially when the guitar comes in and the sound leans toward Dark-Wave.

This is a pleasant and commendable EP, featuring several strong songs. (Rating:7).

Listen to “See The Sky With You”:

https://voithmusic.bandcamp.com/track/see-the-sky-with-you

