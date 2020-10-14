Future pop act Angels & Agony launches new official lyric video for ‘Forever’

Angels and Agony are a Dutch future pop band consisting of vocalist Reinier Kahle, guitarist Erik Wierenga, DJ Marco van Belle on synthesizer and backing vocals and Fried Bruggink as sound engineer and drummer. The band formed in 1995 and produced two EPs before its first full album, “Eternity” (2001) which was produced by VNV Nation’s Ronan Harris adding his trademark sauce. They would release 3 more albums.

This makes that Angels & Agony are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year and to celebrate this the band had scheduled several shows at places they have been playing earlier during the career of the band. But then came Covid-19.

Reinier & Marco: “Due to Covid-19, we did not get the chance to do this so we want to give you a little present: a friend of ours made a special lyric video clip of “Forever” with exclusive Angels & Agony photos from the past. We hope you’ll enjoy it!”

